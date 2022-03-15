Olympian Maggie Mac Neil named Swimming Canada's female swimmer of the year
Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil has been named Swimming Canada's female swimmer of the year.
"It's really an honour, it means a lot to me," said Mac Neil said in a statement. "Swimming in Canada, especially for females, had increased since Rio and I think we're still on an upward trajectory.
"There are so many good swimmers on the team and just being able to swim with them, and learn from them, that means a lot to me."
The 21-year-old from London, Ont. had a breakout 2021 that saw her win a medal of every colour at the Tokyo Olympics.
She won a bronze in the 4x100-metre medley relay, silver in the 4x100 freestyle relay and a gold in her signature event, the 100 butterfly.
"To come home with a full set (of medals) was definitely amazing," she added.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.
