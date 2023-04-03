Olympian, former Canada basketball player Greg Francis dead at 48

Greg Francis, right, of Toronto drives through P. Mesa of Mexico during basketball action at the Pan Am Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Monday August 4, 2003. Former Canadian men's basketball national team member and Olympian Francis has died at the age of 48. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Greg Francis, right, of Toronto drives through P. Mesa of Mexico during basketball action at the Pan Am Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Monday August 4, 2003. Former Canadian men's basketball national team member and Olympian Francis has died at the age of 48. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

MORE SPORTS NEWS