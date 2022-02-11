Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

Vladyslav Heraskevych at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Feb. 11, 2022. (Dmitri Lovetsky / AP) Vladyslav Heraskevych at the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Feb. 11, 2022. (Dmitri Lovetsky / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS