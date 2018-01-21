

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- The Oilers have hired former Edmonton star and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Paul Coffey as a skills development coach.

The team announced the hiring Sunday in a release.

Coffey, who played over 21 seasons in the NHL, won four Stanley Cups, including three with the Oilers.

The Weston, Ont., native ranks second all-time among NHL defencemen in career goals (396), assists (1,135) and points (1,531). He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenceman three times and was voted to eight All-Star games.

Coffey represented Canada internationally five times, winning three Canada Cups (1984, 1987, 1991) while playing in one World Cup (1996) and one World Hockey Championship (1990).

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.