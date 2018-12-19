Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira suspended 2 games
Minnesota Wild defenceman Greg Pateryn (29) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday December 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 10:04PM EST
NEW YORK -- Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for cross-checking St. Louis Blues defenceman Vince Dunn.
Khaira was assessed a major penalty for cross-checking and given a game misconduct Tuesday night in the third period of the Oilers' 4-1 home loss. The suspension will cost Khaira $7,258.
Earlier Wednesday, Dunn was fined $1,942 for cross-checking Khaira.