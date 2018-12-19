

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for cross-checking St. Louis Blues defenceman Vince Dunn.

Khaira was assessed a major penalty for cross-checking and given a game misconduct Tuesday night in the third period of the Oilers' 4-1 home loss. The suspension will cost Khaira $7,258.

Earlier Wednesday, Dunn was fined $1,942 for cross-checking Khaira.