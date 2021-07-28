Four Canadian teams kicked off the NHL's free agency period with a flurry of trades Wednesday.

The Ottawa Senators sent right-winger Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman Nick Holden and a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft.

Dadonov, 32, had 20 points for Ottawa last season, including 13 goals, while the 34-year-old Holden spent much of the campaign on Vegas' taxi squad, registering just two assists in 17 regular season appearances.

In other trade action, the Edmonton Oilers dealt defenceman Ethan Bear to the Carolina Hurricanes for left-winger Warren Foegele.

The 24-year-old Bear struggled with a concussion last season, tallying eight points (two goals, six assists) in 43 regular-season contests.

Foegele, 25, had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) for the 'Canes in the regular season and added another goal and an assist in 10 playoff appearances.

The Flames also made a deal, picking up defenceman Nikita Zadorov from the Chicago Blackhawks for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft.

The six-foot-six, 235-pound Russian blue liner had one goal and seven assists in 55 games for the Blackhawks last season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the rights to defenceman Brennan Mennell from the Minnesota Wild for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Minnesota with get the selection if Mennell, who spent last year in the KHL, plays 30 games for the Leafs next season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021