

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers acquired three new defencemen on Sunday while swapping out two blue-liners and a forward over a pair of trades.

Edmonton first picked up Alexander Petrovic from the Florida Panthers, then added Brandon Manning and Robin Norell from the Chicago Blackhawks hours later.

Florida received blue-liner Chris Wideman and a conditional third-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft while the Blackhawks took forward Drake Caggiula and defenceman Jason Garrison in their trade.

Petrovic, 26 has one assists in 26 games with Florida this season. He has appeared in 254 NHL games over his five-year career, posting 49 points (five goals, 44 assists).

The Edmonton native was originally selected by Florida in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2010 NHL draft.

Manning, in his fourth season in the NHL but first with Chicago, has a goal and two assists in 27 games this year. The 28-year-old began his NHL career in Philadelphia and has played in 234 total games with 12 goals and 34 assists.