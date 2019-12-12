ST. CATHARINES, ONT. -- The Niagara IceDogs say goaltender Tucker Tynan is “stable and safe in hospital” and recovering from surgery following an on-ice collision during an Ontario Hockey League game against the London Knights.

“The road to recovery begins,” the team said in a tweet.

Tynan left the ice Thursday on a stretcher after appearing to get cut in the leg by a skate blade.

Video of the play showed a Knights' player collide with Tynan in the crease 40 seconds into the second period. Tynan dropped to the ice and looked to clutch his right leg as a pool of blood emerged from his goalie pads.

Tucker was attended to by trainers from both teams and paramedics on the ice before being taken to hospital.

“We would like to sincerely thank our training and medical staff, @GoLondonKnights training staff, the parademics onsite, and the medical staff of the Niagara Health System in St. Catharines for their immediate and precise attention in treating Tucker Tynan tonight,” the IceDogs tweeted.

The Knights were leading 2-1 when the game was suspended and the league postponed the game shortly after.

“In consideration of the player, staff and spectators and given the serious nature of the injury to Niagara goaltender Tucker Tynan, the game has been postponed and will be rescheduled a later date,” the OHL said in a statement released Thursday night.

The 17-year-old Tynan is in his first season in the OHL. The Chicago native is 11-8-4 with a 3.80 goals-against average through 23 games with the IceDogs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.