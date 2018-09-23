

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- The Hamilton Bulldogs say head coach Dave Matsos is "resting comfortably" at a Barrie, Ont., hospital a day after collapsing on the team bench during a game.

Matsos, 44, collapsed in the final seconds of a Saturday night Ontario Hockey League game between the Bulldogs and Barrie Colts. He was immediately attended to by on-site paramedics and taken to hospital to undergo tests.

The team said in a statement Sunday that Matsos will have further tests done and "he is doing well and in good spirits."

"We want to thank Barrie EMS, the Barrie Colts and their medical staff, the OHL and the hospital's doctors and nurses," said the statement on the Bulldogs' team website.

"We also want to acknowledge the outstanding support of our head athletic trainer, JP Laciak, who was with Dave on the bench when he became ill."

The team said it will provide further updates when more information is available.

Matsos is behind the Bulldogs' bench for a second year after serving as assistant coach in 2017-18. He is in his 10th season coaching in the OHL after spending time with the Windsor Spitfires and Sudbury Wolves.

Hamilton was leading 4-2 when the game was called Saturday night. The Bulldogs were awarded the victory.