Offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley joins New York Jets as undrafted free agent
UBC Thunderbirds head coach Blake Nill, celebrates with players Levi Hua, left, and Dakoda Shepley after winning against the Montreal Carabins, Saturday, November 28, 2015 in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 8:34PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 28, 2018 10:14PM EDT
Offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley joined the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent Saturday after being bypassed in the NFL draft.
"Excited to go to work as a New York Jet!" he tweeted Saturday.
The six-foot-four, 305-pound Shepley, from Windsor, Ont., played his college football at the University of British Columbia but worked out at Eastern Michigan's pro day.
Shepley helped the Thunderbirds win the Vanier Cup in 2015 and was a '17 Canada West all-star.