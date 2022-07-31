Nunes beats Pena to regain UFC women's bantamweight belt

Amanda Nunes reacts after defeating Julianna Pena in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight title bout at UFC 277, July 30, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Amanda Nunes reacts after defeating Julianna Pena in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight title bout at UFC 277, July 30, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

