Novak Djokovic wins the first set against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

MORE SPORTS NEWS