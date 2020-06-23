Advertisement
CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their match of the Adria Tour charity tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.
The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive. Djokovic says "the moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive."
Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.