Novak Djokovic played Australian Open with 3cm tear in hamstring, says Tiley

Novak Djokovic with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after his men's singles final win at the Australian Open, on Jan. 29, 2023. (Ng Han Guan / AP) Novak Djokovic with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after his men's singles final win at the Australian Open, on Jan. 29, 2023. (Ng Han Guan / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS