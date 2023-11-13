Novak Djokovic gets his trophy after securing year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending 8th time
Novak Djokovic received his trophy on Monday after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time.
Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and the 24-time Grand Slam champion secured it in his opener, beating Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 in a match spanning more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning.
On Monday afternoon, ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi presented Djokovic with the trophy for his achievement. Djokovic then posed for pictures with his team of coaches, physical trainers and family members.
"It's obviously the crown of the season, finishing the year as No. 1 in the world is a dream of every tennis player," Djokovic said. "It's one of the most difficult things to do in our sport. Winning Grand Slams and being No. 1 in the world are probably the pinnacles of the sport."
The 36-year-old Djokovic had already moved ahead of previous record holder Pete Sampras (six years at No. 1) two years ago.
Carlos Alcaraz took the honour last year.
But Djokovic bounced back this year by winning three of the four major titles and finishing runner-up to Alcaraz at Wimbledon.
"This is a tremendous success and achievement and I'm very proud of it," Djokovic said.
Djokovic next faces home favourite Jannik Sinner of Italy on Tuesday.
The top two finishers in each four-man group advance to the semifinals.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded
Battles around hospitals have forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last shelters in northern Gaza while stranding critically wounded patients, including newborns, and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.
Risk of volcanic eruption in Iceland remains high amid 'tremendous uncertainty'
Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks.
Rescuers dig to reach 40 workers trapped in collapsed north India road tunnel
Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach 40 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
DEVELOPING Live updates: Fighting outside Gaza's largest hospital prompts thousands to flee
Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza's largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday.
Ukrainian politician on U.S. sanctions list suspected of state treason: lawmakers
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky has been formally notified that he is suspected of treason for allegedly spreading misinformation about the political leadership and cooperation with Russia's military intelligence, officials said on Monday.
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is aiming to restructure its business through a filing made under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
Politics
-
Federal government anti-hate envoys discuss rising Islamophobia, antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas war
The two women appointed to advise the federal government on how to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia say that to counter the rise in hate in Canada amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, it’s critical to forge a path ahead together through respectful, 'constructive dialogue,' and 'creating space for education.'
-
Judges should not view themselves as activists, new Supreme Court Justice Mary Moreau says
Newly confirmed Supreme Court of Canada Justice Mary Moreau says judges should not see themselves as activists.
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
Health
-
Considering a career in nursing? Here's what one expert says you should know
There were 35,000 nursing job openings in Canada as of the first quarter of 2023. If you're considering a career in nursing, it's important to know what type of training to pursue and how to gain important soft skills, one expert says.
-
Obesity drug Wegovy cut risk of serious heart problems by 20 per cent, study finds
The popular weight-loss drug Wegovy reduced the risk of serious heart problems by 20 per cent in a large, international study that experts say could change the way doctors treat certain heart patients.
-
From a baby pillow to BMW vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW vehicles and a brush mower.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
-
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
-
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
Entertainment
-
'The Marvels' melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
MCU, the superhero factory, hit a new low with the weekend launch of "The Marvels," which opened with just US$47 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Alec Baldwin makes surprise return to 'Saturday Night Live'
Alec Baldwin made an unexpected return to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, his first time appearing on the program since the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of his film "Rust."
-
Taylor Swift changes lyrics to 'Karma' in nod to 'guy on the Chiefs' Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift winked at her romance with Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce during her "Eras Tour" concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday when she changed the lyrics to a line in her hit song "Karma," and Kelce was in the audience to catch it.