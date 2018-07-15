Novak Djokovic beats Anderson for fourth Wimbledon title
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Andrew Couldridge, Pool via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 8:28AM EDT
LONDON - Novak Djokovic has won his fourth Wimbledon title.
The 31-year-old Serbian beat South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3) for his 13th major championship.
Djokovic also won Wimbledon in 2011, 2014 and 2015.