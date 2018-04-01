Notre Dame beats Mississippi State to win women's NCAA title
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) heads to the basket past Mississippi State's Roshunda Johnson (11) during the second half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Arike Ogunbowale hit the go-ahead basket with less than a second remaining on the clock as Notre Dame beat Mississippi State 61-58 on Sunday to win the NCAA women's basketball championship.
