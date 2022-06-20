'Not protective': Early bodychecking doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds

'Not protective': Early bodychecking doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov checks New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba into the boards during Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series, May 26, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov checks New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba into the boards during Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series, May 26, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

MORE SPORTS NEWS