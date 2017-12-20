

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





A Calgary Flames player is inviting Indigenous children from Canada’s northern territories to get up close and personal with NHL action that’s normally thousands of kilometres away.

Defenceman Travis Hamonic started the initiative, dubbed the “Northern Project,” by flying Emmanuel Otak and his two young sons 2,300 kilometres from Nunavut to Calgary -- a journey that required five separate flights.

He treated them to an all-expenses-paid visit, including a game between the Flames and the Nashville Predators last weekend.

“My heritage is something that I hold really close to me. Being Metis myself, you want to be able to help,” Hamonic told CTV News. “My wife Steph and I decided that was something really important to us, to try to help and give back.”

The Flames lost the game, but the trip was a major win for everyone involved. The family toured the Scotiabank Saddledome, collected autographs while meeting the team in the dressing room, and bumped their gloves as they walked out for a pre-game warm-up.

Travis Hamonic invited his first Northern Project guests, Pakak, Emmanuel and MacLeod, to send the boys out for warm-ups! pic.twitter.com/wsPfxaO1CI — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 17, 2017

Otak’s first language is Inuktitut, but his family’s passion for hockey spoke louder than words when they saw their first NHL game.

“It’s my first time being in Calgary with my two boys. I’m so excited that I don’t know what to say,” he explained. “Up north we don’t see these things.”

We’re honoured to have you as a part of the #CofRed family, Pakak, Emmanuel and MacLeod! pic.twitter.com/w4YVbGFotw — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 17, 2017

Hamonic praised his teammates for making the family feel special. He wants to expand the Northern Project and bring more families to Calgary for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“It’s been awesome. I haven’t been able to wipe the smile off my face,” Hamonic said. “We’re going to do one (family) from each northern territory this season, and hopefully we’ll keep going.”

We would like to give a big #CofRed welcome to Emmanuel, MacLeod and Pakak from Naujaat, Nunavut. The family is here this weekend courtesy of “The Northern Project” community program, created by Travis and Stephanie Hamonic. #BeTheReason pic.twitter.com/AgGODgsR6N — Flames Foundation (@FlamesFdn) December 16, 2017

With a report from CTV’s Alberta Bureau Chief Janet Dirks