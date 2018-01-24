North Korea hockey players come to South for joint Olympic team
Go Hae-in, a member of the South Korean women's ice hockey team, takes pictures during an inaugural ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 8:40PM EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- Twelve North Korean female hockey players have crossed the border into South Korea to form the rivals' first-ever Olympic team during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Seoul's Unification Ministry says in a statement the North Korean athletes arrived in the South on Thursday morning along with a coach and two support staff.
The North Koreans are to travel on to a southern South Korean training centre where they'll be united with their South Korean teammates.
The rival Koreas recently agreed to field a single women's hockey team as part of Olympics-related rapprochement deals struck following months of nuclear tensions.
The deals include athletes of the two Koreas marching together under a single flag during the Feb. 9 opening ceremony.