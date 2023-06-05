Norma Hunt, wife of late Chiefs founder and only woman to attend every Super Bowl, dies at 85

Norma Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs co-owner and widow of team founder Lamar Hunt, speaks to team members on the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. In a statement released by the Chiefs, Sunday, June 4, 2023, Hunt, the second wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the only woman to attend every Super Bowl, has died. She was 85. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Norma Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs co-owner and widow of team founder Lamar Hunt, speaks to team members on the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. In a statement released by the Chiefs, Sunday, June 4, 2023, Hunt, the second wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the only woman to attend every Super Bowl, has died. She was 85. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

