Njoo positive about talks with CFL but cannot provide timeline for decision
New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
TORONTO -- The wait continues for the CFL.
Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, spoke positively Friday regarding his organization's talks with the league about its health-and-safety protocols for a shortened campaign in Winnipeg, the CFL's tentative hub city.
But he can't say when a decision could be rendered.
Approval from the Public Health Agency of Canada is biggest consideration in the CFL's request last week for a $30-million, interest-free loan from Ottawa.
The CFL has maintained it requires government funding in order to stage an abbreviated season.
Its request for a $30-million loan was a reduction from the $44-million amended requisition it presented last month.