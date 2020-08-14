TORONTO -- The wait continues for the CFL.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, spoke positively Friday regarding his organization's talks with the league about its health-and-safety protocols for a shortened campaign in Winnipeg, the CFL's tentative hub city.

But he can't say when a decision could be rendered.

Approval from the Public Health Agency of Canada is biggest consideration in the CFL's request last week for a $30-million, interest-free loan from Ottawa.

The CFL has maintained it requires government funding in order to stage an abbreviated season.

Its request for a $30-million loan was a reduction from the $44-million amended requisition it presented last month.