Nike suspends relationship with Hockey Canada amid its handling of sexual assault allegations

TORONTO -

Nike has suspended its partnership with and paused support for Hockey Canada as the sports organization faces increasing pressure to handle alleged sexual assaults.

Nike spokesperson Sandra Carreon-John says the athletic brand made the move because it was "deeply concerned" by the ongoing reports around Hockey Canada.

She says Nike believes "significant and substantive" action is required to support athletes and transform hockey for future generations.

The company will continue to monitor the situation and says it awaits more information around what Hockey Canada will do to support investigations into the sexual assaults.

Nike joins a growing list of top-tier sponsors including Telus Corp., Scotiabank, Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire Corp. that have pulled their support for hockey's national governing body in recent days.

Hockey Canada's website lists Nike a one of four premier marketing partners and says it has held that role since 1999.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.