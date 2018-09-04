

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s new sponsorship deal with Nike has prompted calls to boycott the athletic brand, and received an equal outpouring of support online.

Kaepernick became one of the new faces of Nike’s “Just Do It" campaign on Monday afternoon when he posted an image of himself with the caption: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Kaepernick made headlines worldwide in 2016 when he decided to kneel for the U.S. national anthem as a protest against police brutality and racial inequality. He hasn’t played in the NFL since that season and has filed a grievance against the league alleging owners colluded not to sign him.

Nike’s 30th anniversary ad campaign also includes tennis star Serena Williams, NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Seattle Seahawks rookie Shaquem Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at age four.

The divisiveness of Nike’s partnership with Kaepernick became clear on social media, where calls to boycott Nike products have been met with seemingly equal numbers of people pledging to buy some new shoes from the brand.

Several social media posts include people burning or throwing away their Nike shoes.

“Sorry Nike, I’ve been buying you for the past 20-plus years. Not anymore,” said Twitter user Sean Clancy in a video of him burning a pair of Nikes.

Some Twitter users are urging those deciding to boycott the “swoosh” to donate the items to a clothing drive, instead of destroying them.

Other users saw Nike’s ad campaign as a chance to invest in a company they believe is standing up for the rights of African-Americans. Among them is venture capitalist Arlan Hamilton, who tweeted that she “immediately bought” some new shoes.

Several professional athletes, including Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and former NFL running back Reggie Bush, have indicated their support for Kaepernick and the campaign.

The morning following the announcement of Kaepernick’s deal, Nike stocks fell nearly three per cent, while Adidas and Puma stock fell 2.41 per cent and 1.83 per cent, respectively.

