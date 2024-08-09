Sports

    • Nick Foles, who led Eagles to their only Super Bowl victory, announces his retirement

    Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Share
    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -

    Nick Foles, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to their only Super Bowl win during his 11-year NFL career, announced his retirement on Thursday.

    The 35-year-old Foles was a third-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2012 and played five years over two stints in Philadelphia.

    “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle,” Foles said in a statement released by the team. “The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player. Philadelphia is a city I truly love, and it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey.”

    Foles' career reached its height after he replaced an injured Carson Wentz late in the 2017 regular season and was named Super Bowl MVP after leading the Eagles to a 41-33 win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

    He threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns but is best remembered for the “Philly Special.” On fourth and goal inside the Patriots 5, Foles floated from behind center to behind the right tackle before the snap, leaving running back Corey Clement alone in the backfield. Clement took the snap and Foles hesitated before running undefended into the end zone. Clement pitched to tight end Trey Burton, who flipped a short pass to Foles for a 22-12 halftime lead.

    “Nick Foles always carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating through his actions, both on and off the field, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle,” team chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said. “He was the ultimate competitor, an inspiring teammate, a true representative of our city, and, of course, a Super Bowl champion."

    Foles made the Pro Bowl in 2013 after throwing seven touchdowns in a win at Oakland, leading the league in passer rating (119.2) and posting an NFL single-season record TD-to-interception ratio of 27-2. He was the first quarterback to record 20-plus passing touchdowns in a season with no more than two interceptions.

    Foles played for five other teams, with his last appearance Jan. 1, 2023, for the Indianapolis Colts.

    The Eagles announced they would honor Foles during their Sept. 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter

    An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News