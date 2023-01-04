Niagara Falls lights up in blue in support of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin

Niagara Falls lit-up in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game.

Both the American Falls and Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side of the border were sparkling blue Tuesday evening.

"Niagara Falls will be illuminated in Blue tonight at 9 pm in support of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills and the City of Buffalo," Niagara Parks said on social media. "Our collective thoughts are with him, his family, his team and the City of Buffalo."

The Bills safety collapsed on the field during Monday's game against Cincinnati and went into cardiac arrest. Hamlin needed to be resuscitated after his heart stopped during game-play. The 24-year-old was taken off the field by ambulance and rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the Bills said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."