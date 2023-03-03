NHL trade deadline day quiet after chaotic buildup: 'Maybe it's an abnormal year'

Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane smiles during an NHL hockey game on Jan. 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane smiles during an NHL hockey game on Jan. 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS