

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- The NHL suspended Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for one game Saturday for boarding Markus Nutivaara of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The incident happened in the third period of Columbus's 5-1 win Friday night.

Kucherov was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

Columbus leads the opening-round series 2-0 and will host Tampa Bay on Sunday night.