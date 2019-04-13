NHL slaps Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov with one-game suspension
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov shoots in front of Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno during Game 2 of an NHL Eastern Conference first-round hockey playoff series Friday, April 12, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 1:57PM EDT
NEW YORK -- The NHL suspended Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for one game Saturday for boarding Markus Nutivaara of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The incident happened in the third period of Columbus's 5-1 win Friday night.
Kucherov was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.
Columbus leads the opening-round series 2-0 and will host Tampa Bay on Sunday night.