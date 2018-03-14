

MONTREAL - Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and Montreal snapped its five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over Dallas.

Brendan Gallagher and Nikita Scherbak also scored for the Canadiens, who hadn't won since March 2. Alex Galchenyuk had two assists.

Antti Niemi made 36 saves for his fifth win of the season. Niemi hasn't lost in regulation since Feb. 14, going 3-0-3 during that stretch.

Radek Faksa and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas.

The Canadiens were at home for the first time since a 1-3-2 trip.

BRUINS 6, HURRICANES 4

RALEIGH, N.C. - David Pastrnak scored three of Boston's five goals in the final 10 minutes for his first career hat trick, and the Bruins stunned the Carolina Hurricanes by rallying for a 6-4 victory Tuesday night.

Matt Grzelcyk, Pastrnak and Danton Heinen scored in a span of 77 seconds to turn a 4-1 Bruins deficit into a 4-all tie. Pastrnak put Boston ahead on a power-play goal with 3:30 left and finished off his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 1:34 remaining.

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game road losing streak. Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Williams scored in the second period for Carolina. Brock McGinn added a short-handed goal 51 seconds into the third to make it 4-1, but goalie Cam Ward and the Hurricanes couldn't hold it.

PREDATORS 3, JETS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Pekka Rinne made 32 saves and surging Nashville scored two short-handed goals in beating Winnipeg to tie for the top spot in the NHL standings.

Kevin Fiala, Austin Watson and Viktor Arvidsson had the goals for Nashville, which has won 11 of 12.

The Predators reached 100 points in 69 games, the fastest mark in franchise history. The defending Western Conference champions are even with Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay - and Nashville has played one fewer game.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets, losers of three straight. Winnipeg completed a six-game road trip and fell eight points behind the first-place Predators in the Central Division.

SENATORS 7, LIGHTNING 4

TAMPA, Fla. - Mike Hoffman scored two goals and six other Ottawa players had multipoint games as the Senators stopped Tampa Bay's 10-game streak without a regulation loss.

One night earlier, the struggling Senators halted Florida's eight-game home winning streak.

Tom Pyatt, Erik Karlsson, Ryan Dzingel and Marian Gaborik each had a goal and an assist for the Senators. Magnus Paajarvi also scored, and Mike Condon finished with 42 saves

Tampa Bay, sitting atop the NHL standings with 100 points, hadn't lost in regulation since Feb. 17. But the Lightning's lead over Boston in the Atlantic Division was trimmed to four points.

The defeat also spoiled the first career hat trick for J.T. Miller, acquired from the New York Rangers at the Feb. 26 trade deadline. Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos each had three assists.

AVALANCHE 5, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Nathan MacKinnon scored his 33rd goal of the season, J.T. Compher had his first career two-goal game and Colorado dominated Minnesota again.

Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for Colorado. Nikita Zadorov and Tyson Jost also scored for the Avalanche, who have won the past three meetings this season by a combined score of 19-4.

Colorado has points in 10 of its past 11 games (6-1-4) and is three points behind Minnesota for third place in the Central Division. The Avalanche pulled into a tie with Dallas (82 points) for the first wild card in the Western Conference.

Mikko Koivu scored his 13th goal of the season for the Wild, who have lost just three times at home in regulation since Nov. 14.

COYOTES 4, KINGS 3, SO

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Alex Goligoski scored the decisive goal in the fifth round of a shootout and Adin Hill earned his first NHL win for Arizona against Los Angeles.

Arizona squandered a 3-0 lead as Jeff Carter scored two third-period goals for the Kings to send the game to overtime. But the last-place Coyotes rebounded and improved to 11-3-2 in their last 16 game. They climbed out of the NHL cellar with 57 points, one more than Buffalo.

Los Angeles, third in the Pacific Division, is one point behind second-place San Jose with 12 games remaining.

The Kings had what was first ruled the game-winning goal 25 seconds into overtime overturned on goaltender interference after a video review.

The 21-year-old Hill stopped 34 shots and Nick Cousins had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes. They played without coach Rick Tocchet, who missed his first game while away on a leave of absence due to a family illness.

Clayton Keller and Christian Dvorak added goals for the Coyotes.

Tanner Pearson scored for Los Angeles, and Jack Campbell made 26 saves in his second start of the season.

FLAMES 1, OILERS 0

CALGARY, Alberta - Mike Smith made 28 saves, Johnny Gaudreau scored in the second period and Calgary edged Edmonton to end a seven-game losing streak against its provincial rival.

It was a superb bounce-back performance for Smith in his second game after missing a month with a lower-body injury. Smith was beaten four times on 26 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

Calgary (35-26-10) is two points behind Colorado and Dallas, who occupy the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference. The Flames are also two points back of Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves as Edmonton (30-35-4) had its three-game winning streak snapped.