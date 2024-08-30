NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets

Professional hockey player Johnny Gaudreau has died, the Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed in a post on social media Friday.

He was 31.

The Blue Jackets also confirmed the death of Gaudreau's brother, Matthew, in a statement that included a request for privacy for the family and called the deaths an "unimaginable tragedy."

"Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend," the team wrote.

