    • NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dies at 31: Columbus Blue Jackets

    Professional hockey player Johnny Gaudreau has died, the Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed in a post on social media Friday.

    He was 31.

    The Blue Jackets also confirmed the death of Gaudreau's brother, Matthew, in a statement that included a request for privacy for the family and called the deaths an "unimaginable tragedy."

    "Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend," the team wrote.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.

