

The Canadian Press





BOCA RATON, Fla. - The NHL wants the final decision on goalie interference reviews to rest with the hockey operations department instead of referees.

Now the ball rests in the NHL Players' Association's court, and then ultimately with the league's board of governors.

Colin Campbell, the league's senior executive vice-president of hockey operations, said Tuesday general managers decided at their meetings in Florida that the situation room should have the final say on goalie interference reviews.

Campbell says the league is waiting to hear back from the players' association on the issue. On-ice officials currently make the call on a review when a coach challenges for goalie interference, while at the same time communicating with hockey operations.

But a couple of controversial decisions made in the heat of the moment involving high-profile teams and players has forced the league to take a second look at the process.

If the players agree to the switch, the in-season change would also require unanimous approval of the NHL's 31 teams.