NHL fines Columbus defenceman Ian Cole for trip on Canucks' Sutter
Columbus Blue Jackets' Ian Cole, left, and Vancouver Canucks' Brandon Sutter reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday March 31, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 11:52AM EDT
NEW YORK -- The NHL fined defenceman Ian Cole of the Columbus Blue Jackets US$5,000 for a dangerous trip Sunday.
Cole was fined the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement for tripping Vancouver forward Brandon Sutter in the second period of the Canucks' 5-4 overtime win Saturday night.
Cole was assessed a minor tripping penalty on the play.
The money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.