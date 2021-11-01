NHL concludes Bill Peters investigation, but Akim Aliu's lawyer casts doubt

NEW YORK -

The NHL says it has completed its investigation into the conduct of former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told reporters on Monday the league has wrapped up its investigation of Peters' alleged racist and abusive behaviour toward his players.

Akim Aliu, who is Black, played for Peters when both were with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs more than a decade ago. He accused his former coach in November 2019 of using racial profanities.

Michal Jordan, who played for Peters with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, also alleged Peters kicked him and punched another unnamed player during a game.

Peters resigned as head coach of the Calgary Flames in the wake of the accusations.

"The investigation has been completed," said Daly in a news conference. "We've been in touch with Akim (Aliu's) representatives about next steps, if any.

"There have been no recent communications in that regard, but the investigation is done."

Ben Meiselas, Aliu's lawyer, saw Daly's statement on Twitter and tweeted that neither he nor Aliu had been contacted by the NHL.

"This is news to me & not true. I am Akim's rep & NHL has not been in touch with us for over a year," said Meiselas. "Also, investigation was into broader issues of racism Akim experienced entire career in NHL & not limited to Peters.

"Witnesses we told them about haven't been contacted."

Peters had a 199-175 record as coach of Carolina and Calgary over a six-year career in the NHL.

Aliu had two goals and one assist in seven NHL games, all with the Flames. He co-founded the Hockey Diversity Alliance with Evander Kane in June 2020 to address intolerance and racism in hockey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.