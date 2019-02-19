

CTVNews.ca Staff





A stunning viral video shows NBC’s hockey analyst, Pierre McGuire, narrowly dodging a flying puck before it crashes into the camera lens.

McGuire was doing between-the-benches commentary for Monday night’s NHL game featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets when the puck flew in the direction of McGuire’s head.

Slow motion video of the incident shows the puck barreling toward McGuire before he gets out of the way just in time. The puck then crashes into the camera lens.

“It was pretty close, but I knew where it was,” McGuire told TSN 1200 on Tuesday. “The biggest thing was that everybody was OK, especially my camera guy. I was very, very worried about him, but he was good.”

This is the second time in a week that a flying puck resulted in a viral moment within the NHL.

On Saturday night, Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares caused a stir online when a photo emerged of the team’s reaction to a puck flying into the bench. The photo shows his teammates -- including the coaching staff -- protecting themselves while Tavares appears unfazed.

“Sometimes you just kind of go into your own little zone,” Tavares told reporters on Monday. “(I’m) just glad it didn’t hit me.”