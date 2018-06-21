

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK -- Two outdoor games and three games in Europe highlight the 2018-19 NHL schedule.

The schedule, released Thursday, features a game in Goteborg, Sweden on Oct. 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils. It marks the season opener for both teams.

The Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets will then square off in a pair of games in Helsinki, Finland Nov. 1-2.

The NHL Winter Classic goes on Jan. 1 with the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the Boston Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Another outdoor game takes place on Feb. 23 as the Philadelphia Flyers play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field. The Pennsylvania rivals also played outdoors last year in Pittsburgh.

The schedule kicks off on Oct. 3 with four games, including two all-Canadian contests as the Toronto Maple Leafs play host to the Montreal Canadiens and the Vancouver Canucks entertain the Calgary Flames. That same night, the Washington Capitals raise their Stanley Cup banner before meeting Boston.

The all-star game is Jan. 27 in San Jose, while Hockey Day in Canada showcases all seven Canadian teams on Feb. 9.

The season concludes on April 6 when 30 of 31 teams hit the ice.