NFL suspends 5 players for violating gambling policy

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore (38), on special teams, reacts after running out of bounds on a fake punt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday, April 21, 2023. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended six games. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo, File) Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore (38), on special teams, reacts after running out of bounds on a fake punt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday, April 21, 2023. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended six games. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo, File)

