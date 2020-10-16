INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after "several individuals" tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Friday.

The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

"This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests," the Colts said. "In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols."

The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

In other NFL coronavirus developments: