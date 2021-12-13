NFL requiring coaches, team staff to get COVID-19 boosters

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs after catching a pass while being defended by Chicago Bears linebacker Alec Ogeltree (44) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Adam Niemi/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP) Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs after catching a pass while being defended by Chicago Bears linebacker Alec Ogeltree (44) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Adam Niemi/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS