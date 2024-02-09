NFL jersey sales: See whose jerseys were the most popular this season

Three of the stars playing in this weekend’s Super Bowl — San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Brock Purdy and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — have dominated jersey sales throughout the NFL season.

Now that the campaign is down to those final two teams, 49ers and Chiefs jerseys are seven of the top 10 bestsellers, according to Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and the NFL’s official e-commerce partner.

McCaffrey was one of three players whose jersey was a bestseller for 20 weeks of the season. As of the conference finals, his jersey was in the highest demand in the league. Purdy’s jersey ended the conference championships as the second-best seller and was a top-seller for 16 weeks.

Mahomes’ jersey sales had a strong start this season, following his 2022 NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards. His jersey began the preseason as the fourth-most popular and remained in the top 10 for the next 16 straight weeks of the season. The week of the conference finals, his jersey was the third-best seller.

But while punching a ticket to the Super Bowl helps sell jerseys, it’s not the only thing that drove jersey sales.

For example, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce’s jersey didn’t make it into the top 10 until Week 3 and then jumped to the third spot in Week 4, the first time Taylor Swift attended one of his games, Seth Schlechter, a spokesperson for Fanatics, noted to CNN in an email. By the end of the season, his jersey had been a top-10 seller for seven weeks in total, ranking as the fourth-highest seller by conference finals.

But over the course of the entire season, Travis Kelce’s brother Jason and his Philadelphia Eagles teammate Jalen Hurts’ jerseys consistently ranked higher in jersey sales. Hurts’ jersey occupied the number one spot for 12 weeks total over the season, 10 of which were consecutive. Jason Kelce’s jersey was among the top 10 for 19 weeks total.

Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud’s kit made its debut in the top 10 after he led the Houston Texans to an upset over the Cincinnati Bengals in week 10. Following that first appearance, he ranked in the top 10 jersey sales another six times in the latter half of the season.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had among the most dominant jersey sales in the league, ranking first four times — second only to Hurts for times in the number one spot. Parsons appeared in the top 10 for 20 weeks consecutively, until the Cowboys were upset by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. Cowboys’ receiver CeeDee Lamb ranked the top 10 for 20 weeks, along with Parsons and McCaffrey.

Over the course of the season, players from the two teams competing in Sunday’s Super Bowl ranked in the top 10 a total of 69 times, occupying nearly a third of the rankings over the season.