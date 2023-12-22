NFL denies Eagles' appeal of US$100,000 fine, security chief DiSandro's sideline ban, AP sources say
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019, a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country.
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
FSE teacher's union reaches 'proposed settlement' with Quebec government
Two Quebec unions representing teachers, the FSE and the QPAT, are endorsing a proposed settlement with the Legault government amid negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements, the unions announced Friday evening.
Charlie Sheen's neighbour arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home
Charlie Sheen’s neighbour was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Small plane makes emergency landing near Brantford, Ont.
A small plane lost power and had to make an emergency landing Friday evening near Brantford, Ont.
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
Politics
Foreign interference inquiry rejects Conservatives' renewed request for full standing
A federal inquiry into foreign interference has dismissed a request from the Conservative party to reverse an earlier decision to deny it full standing in the factual phase of the proceedings. That means the Conservative party won't be able to cross-examine witnesses or access documents that aren't exhibits made into evidence, though representatives will be able to attend hearings, access exhibits and make submissions.
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
Health
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
Sci-Tech
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Entertainment
Movie reviews: 'American Fiction,' 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'The Iron Claw'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' 'American Fiction,' 'The Iron Claw,' 'Migration' and 'The Zone of Interest.'
Nirvana lawyer responds after federal court revives lawsuit over 'Nevermind' album cover
In a move the band's lawyer is calling a 'procedural setback, 'a federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind.'