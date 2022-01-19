NFL asks Nevada court to dismiss lawsuit from Jon Gruden

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Las Vegas, in this Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Las Vegas, in this Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS