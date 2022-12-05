Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup in Qatar

Brazil's Neymar smiles during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Brazil will face South Korea in a World Cup round of 16 soccer match on Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Brazil's Neymar smiles during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Brazil will face South Korea in a World Cup round of 16 soccer match on Dec. 5. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

MORE SPORTS NEWS