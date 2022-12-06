Neymar and Brazil dancing again after big win at World Cup

Neymar, right, of Brazil celebrates with Vinicius Junior, left, Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta after scoring a penalty shot during the Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ras Abu Aboud 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo by Wang Lili/Xinhua via Getty Images) Neymar, right, of Brazil celebrates with Vinicius Junior, left, Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta after scoring a penalty shot during the Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ras Abu Aboud 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo by Wang Lili/Xinhua via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS