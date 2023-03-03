Neymar, Alisson out of Brazil's squad for Morocco game

RIO DE JANEIRO -

Brazil interim coach Ramon Menezes left Neymar and Alisson out of his squad Friday for the international friendly against Morocco on March 25 in Tangier.

Brazil will be playing for the first time since its elimination from the World Cup by Croatia in the quarterfinals in December.

Neymar was injured in a French league game last month. Menezes, who coaches Brazil's under-20 team, didn't detail why goalkeeper Alisson is not in the squad but said he wanted to give opportunities to new players.

Menezes brought in several players from the U20 squad which he led to the South American championship in February.

Brazil's soccer confederation continues to search for a permanent successor to Tite, who left after the loss to Croatia.

Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues denied in February that he had held advanced negotiations with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for the job.

--------

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City), Mycael (Athletico Paranaense), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Arthur (America), Emerson Royal (Tottenham), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest), Ibanez (Roma), Eder Milit├úo (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Robert Renan (Zenit)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama), Andre (Fluminense), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras)

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Rony (Palmeiras), Vitor Roque (Athletico Paranaense).