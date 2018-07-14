

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Josef Newgarden made a late push to take first in qualifying at the Honda Indy Toronto on Saturday afternoon, bumping Scott Dixon from the top spot.

Newgarden finished the fast six in 59.4956 seconds, followed by Dixon (59.6920) and Simon Pagenaud (59.7630) to take the first three grid spots in Sunday's race.

Dixon set a course record earlier in qualifying on Saturday, clocking a time of 58.5546 in segment two.

All of the top six drivers broke Pagenaud's record in segment two. His mark of 58.9124 was set in qualifying on July 15, 2017.

Pagenaud's record was vulnerable because the current track configuration at Exhibition Place is only a year old.

James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, Ont., spun out in segment two and was penalized for creating a localized yellow, putting him in ninth with a time of 59.1581.

Robert Wickens of Guelph, Ont., was 10th in 59.1705.

Montreal's Zach Claman DeMelo did not qualify after a time of 1:00.6416 in the first segment.

Rain between practice and qualifying left the track around Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto slick, forcing many drivers to switch to softer red tires during the qualifying laps.

Takuma Sato (58.6777), Josef Newgarden (58.7750), Will Power (58.8758) and Alexander Rossi (58.8997) also bettered Pegnaud's track record during practice on Saturday morning.

However, practice rounds do not count for the purpose of track records, keeping Pegnaud's record alive for a few more hours.