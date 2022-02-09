Newfoundland's 'Gushue Girls' up early to cheer on Canadian men's curling team in Beijing

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

On Wednesday morning, days after provincial pandemic restrictions loosened enough to allow it, six women plan to gather in Jeanne Collins' Gander, N.L., living room wearing pink shirts that when lined up spell out the name "Gushue."

The women are known as the "Gushue Girls," and they've travelled far and wide to cheer on curling superstars Team Gushue, whose four members are from Newfoundland and Labrador. Skipped by 2006 Olympic gold medallist Brad Gushue, the current roster also includes lead Geoff Walker, second Brett Gallant, and third Mark Nichols.

The team is representing Canada in men's curling at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and they hit the ice for their first contest against Denmark on Wednesday at 8:35 a.m. Newfoundland time. Though they prefer watching from the stands, spelling out the skip's name with their bright shirts, the Gushue Girls will be watching on TV, white knuckles gripping their morning coffees.

"We have very high hopes," Collins said in an interview Tuesday. "On any given day of the week, they can beat any of the teams coming to the Olympics. But it's obviously a very high standard. So on any day of the week, they can beat us, too."

She quickly adds: "But we're hoping that's not going to happen!"

The Gushue Girls are Collins, Cindy May, Alice McCarthy, Betty Hansen, Lorna O'Reilly and Nancy Dawe. They've been friends for decades, some for 40 years. Five are retired teachers, one is a retired hospitality worker, and they've been curling together on Thursday nights for about as long as they've been friends.

TSN sportscaster Vic Rauter christened them the "Gushue Girls" when he spotted their shirts in the crowd during the 2016 Brier in Ottawa. They've since been to Briers in Regina, Brandon, Man., and Kingston, Ont. to watch Team Gushue play. Collins said they had tickets booked for the Olympic trials last November in Saskatoon, but they cancelled the trip because of COVID-19.

When public health restrictions prevented them from watching a game together, they would have a group chat on Facebook to dissect each play from their own living rooms, Collins said, though the pink shirts were optional. When they do wear the shirts, they always wear the same letter. Collins wears the "G." May is the second "U."

The women admire Team Gushue's skills -- the power of Nichols, whom they call "Bam Bam," or Gallant's unceasing calm -- but May said it's their sportsmanship that sets them apart.

"They're true ambassadors for our province and our country," she said in an interview Tuesday. "When we see Brad come on the ice, and the others ... he will go and shake the scorekeeper's hand and acknowledge the volunteers before the game. That's respect."

The Gushue Girls try to follow that example, both on the ice curling and in the stands cheering on their team, May said.

"We cheer, and we cheer loud -- extremely loud -- and we haven't got kicked out or told about it or anything like that," she said. "But when we stand up, we only stand up for what, three seconds? And then we sit down because we have people behind us."

After Denmark on Wednesday, Team Gushue is set to play Norway on Thursday at 2:35 a.m. Newfoundland time. That's a little late to have people over to watch, Collins said, but the group chat will likely be active.

"We'll get together for at least the ones that are at a reasonable time," she said. "Then if they -- or when they -- progress to the medal rounds, we will make every effort to be together." Even if it's at 2:30 in the morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.