New York Red Bull tickets usually cost $46. Here’s what they cost now that Messi is playing

Argentina's Lionel Messi walks the field during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Venezuela at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, June 28, 2019. (Leo Correa/AP Photo) Argentina's Lionel Messi walks the field during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Venezuela at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, June 28, 2019. (Leo Correa/AP Photo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS