New women's pro hockey league coming to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa

Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates after her goal against the United States during the first period of the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ont., April 16, 2023. Hilary Knight, Marie-Philip Poulin and their United States and Canadian national hockey team contemporaries now have a firm idea of where they’ll be playing in January. The newly founded Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled its Original Six franchises on Aug. 29. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates after her goal against the United States during the first period of the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ont., April 16, 2023. Hilary Knight, Marie-Philip Poulin and their United States and Canadian national hockey team contemporaries now have a firm idea of where they’ll be playing in January. The newly founded Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled its Original Six franchises on Aug. 29. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS