New technology offers anonymous way to report abuse, doping
A college basketball player hatched the idea after seeing a discrimination case nearly implode his own team, then wondering why nobody had done anything about it sooner.
Ten years later, that player has developed the idea into a key tool for fixing a sports landscape teeming with cases of sexual abuse, along with examples of racism and sexism in the workplace, discrimination, harassment and doping cheats at virtually every level.
The player, David Chadwick, has transformed his idea into a company called RealResponse, which provides customers - mainly university athletic departments and other sports organizations - technology to give athletes and employees a chance to initiate real-time, anonymous complaints by sending a simple text.
On Monday, RealResponse announced a deal with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which will use the platform as one of its many resources for whistleblowers to report their concerns about possible doping cases.
In a sign of the company's breadth, which also illustrates the wide range of possibilities and problems that abound through sports, RealResponse already has deals in place with USA Gymnastics, the NFL Players Association, the National Women's Soccer League and more than 100 university sports programs. It is also looking to partner with some of thousands of youth and club-sports organizations around the United States.
“I wanted to come up with something that would solve a direct challenge - the lack of confidential, anonymous, real-time ways for athletes and others to share concerns and feedback with administration,” Chadwick said.
The technology is designed to be as simple as possible, specifically for a generation of athletes used to doing almost everything on their cell phones.
It allows athletes or employees to start a report about workplace discrimination, doping violations, sex abuse and other concerns with a simple text. It skips the intake forms and drop-down menus that populate many reporting apps, and has privacy features that allow administrators to gather more information from whistleblowers while allowing those people to maintain their anonymity.
The NFLPA initially bought the service to give players a chance to report inconsistencies in COVID-19 testing protocols. It has since expanded use of the service to, according to a news release, “anonymously and securely report any and all issues ... for everything from training camp issues, drug policy infractions, social injustice concerns, medical issues, COVID-19 policy violations, misconduct, hazing, harassment, and more.”
The germ of the thought for Chadwick came when he played at Rice, where a pair of players left after accusing administrators of discrimination.
“I found myself in the crosshairs of not knowing what was going on, and wondering, if they were going on, why they weren't uncovered and addressed sooner?” Chadwick said.
He transferred to Valparaiso, and started the research. He contacted more than 200 administrators in university athletic departments, asking them what systems they had in place to receive complaints or concerns from athletes.
“I heard a theme of lots of informal forms of contact, things like `I have an open-door policy,' and `I get to know my kids,”' Chadwick said. “But there was no consistency. Some did it non-anonymously, some did it anonymously, some did it with pen and paper, some did it electronically. Overall, there was terrible participation.”
Chadwick's first iteration of his system allowed athletic departments to conduct end-of-season surveys from players. The feedback the ADs received was jarring: Tales of NCAA violations, drug use, hazing, sexual assault.
“The players very much bought into this and were willing to put very confidential and serious things into the system” Chadwick said. “I thought, we can't wait for end-of-year surveys to get some of this information.”
RealResponse expanded its technology to include ways for athletes to initiate contact through a simple text.
The company also offers a way for organizations to keep a record of how they respond to complaints. Some of the biggest scandals in the Olympic sex-abuse cases have involved trying to figure out what authorities did when they received information; these programs keep track.
USADA's sign-on to the platform marks another milestone for the company. One long-running problem in the anti-doping world has been the ability to protect the whistleblowers after they share their information.
“The connection with RealResponse helps remove potential barriers for whistleblowers in communicating with our investigation team,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said.
Chadwick said the ultimate goal is to make that easier in all aspects of sports. Another hurdle to clear is getting organizations to buy in to gathering and more efficiently using the information that, for decades, has often been mishandled or not handled at all.
“In years past, there's been a reluctance to implement a system like ours because of the question `Do we want to know?”' Chadwick said. “And that's a point of emphasis for us. If you want to know, you should put systems and people in place to not only uncover the issues but to address them.”
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims
Colin Powell, the barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was stained by his faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year-old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
'He lied': Iraqis still blame Colin Powell for role in Iraq war
For many Iraqis, the name Colin Powell conjures up one image: the man who as U.S. secretary of state went before the UN Security Council in 2003 to make the case for war against their country.
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
Do you plan on vaccinating your kids against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
As Health Canada prepares to review the Pfizer-BioNTech data on its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents and caregivers about their plans
House swept away by floodwaters amid heavy rains in India
Dramatic video from India's state of Kerala this past weekend shows a house being swept away by strong river currents amid heavy rainfall in the area.
Canada
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren't currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
-
All Ontario residents can now download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.
-
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
-
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
World
-
'He lied': Iraqis still blame Colin Powell for role in Iraq war
For many Iraqis, the name Colin Powell conjures up one image: the man who as U.S. secretary of state went before the UN Security Council in 2003 to make the case for war against their country.
-
Russia suspends its mission at NATO, shuts alliance's office
Russia on Monday suspended its mission at NATO and ordered the closure of the alliance's office in Moscow in retaliation for NATO's expulsion of Russian diplomats.
-
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A Canadian was among 17 missionaries allegedly kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday, Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its website.
-
U.K. Parliament honours lawmaker slain at constituents' meeting
Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a sombre British Parliament on Monday in honouring the Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents at a church hall, an attack that has raised questions about how the country protects it politicians and grapples with extremism at home.
-
House swept away by floodwaters amid heavy rains in India
Dramatic video from India's state of Kerala this past weekend shows a house being swept away by strong river currents amid heavy rainfall in the area.
-
Mexico City lowers pandemic alert to lowest level
Mexico's capital returned to the lowest level on its COVID-19 pandemic warning system Monday for the first time since June.
Politics
-
Trudeau to visit Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops, B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Kamloops, B.C., today, where the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced it had found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring.
-
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
-
NDP calls for independent social media regulator as scrutiny of Facebook heats up
New Democrats are demanding the federal government crack down on social media giants following recent revelations by a Facebook executive.
Sci-Tech
-
What to expect at Apple's MacBook event
Apple is set to kick off its second product event of the season, with the company expected to unveil two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip. It may also introduce an update to its entry-level AirPods that's more in line with the features of the AirPods Pro line.
-
COP26 Primer: Glossary of terms, issues ahead of climate summit
From Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, thousands of people will attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. CTVNews.ca has created a glossary of terms and issues that will come up during the UN climate talks.
-
Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels
The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.
Entertainment
-
Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged
A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
-
Disney delays 'Indiana Jones 5,' 'Black Panther 2' releases
The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel 'Wakanda Forever.'
-
Betty Lynn of 'The Andy Griffith Show' has died
Betty Lynn, the film and television actor who was best known for her role as Barney Fife's sweetheart Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died. She was 95.
Business
-
Businesses see higher inflation, wages and job changes, Bank of Canada reports
Consumers and businesses expect increases in the cost of living to stay hot over the next year, the Bank of Canada says as part of surveys results that also show people more willing to search for new jobs, and businesses willing to pay more for workers.
-
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
-
Hudson's Bay sues Quebec retailer alleging trademark infringement of Zellers brand
Hudson's Bay Co. ULC is suing a Quebec retail family over the use of the Zellers brand. In a statement of claim filed in Federal Court, the company accuses the Moniz family of trademark infringement, depreciation of goodwill and so-called passing off -- the deceptive marketing or misrepresentation of goods.
Lifestyle
-
The world's tallest living woman is a 24-year-old from Turkey
A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimetres (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
-
Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million
A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.
-
Velcro shoes and steak well done: Dating 'red flags' flood social media
Social media feeds are being flooded with red flag emojis, as people share their dating and relationship warning signs or "red flags" online.
Sports
-
Border warning for Canadian sports fans planning to watch games in U.S.
Canadian sports fans hoping to catch a Seattle Seahawks or Seattle Kraken game are being advised to plan their trips across the border carefully, or they could face a nasty surprise on their return to Canada.
-
Protest disrupts Beijing Games torch-lighting ceremony
Four Tibetan activists were removed from outside the archaeological site of ancient Olympia and detained on Monday, an hour before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch lighting ceremony.
-
Norrie, Badosa are 1st-time winners at Indian Wells
Cameron Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open, giving the tournament its first champion ranked outside of the Top 25 since 2010.
Autos
-
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.
-
U.S. opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall
U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.
-
Ford to make electric power units in northwest England
Ford Motor Co. plans to spend up to 230 million pounds (US$315 million) to turn a transmission factory in northwest England into a plant that will make electric power units for cars and trucks sold throughout Europe.