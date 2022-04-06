'Never give up': Montreal school choir performs anthem at NHL game, fulfilling 10-year dream

A Montreal school choir that for 10 years doggedly pursued its goal of singing the national anthem at an NHL game finally got the chance to perform.

The Willingdon Elementary School choir performed on Tuesday night at a hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.

The school's music teacher Nick Batzios, who says he is a major hockey fan, kept reaching out to the Canadiens, urging them to listen to his students sing.

According to a press release from the school, Batzios' dream began 10 years ago when he first learned of what his school's choir would have to do in order to qualify to sing the national anthem. The choir first auditioned six months ago and has been practicing every week in case they were selected to perform, which Batzios said is a lesson to his students about goals and perseverance.

"Have a dream, believe in it, pursue it and never give up," he told CTV News.

Even after a year of being unable to perform due to COVID-19 restrictions, Batzios said his students were in fine form.

"They exceeded my expectations," he said. "They are winners; they are smart; they are a masterpiece."